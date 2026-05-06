KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today the dispute surrounding the Negeri Sembilan government has been resolved following a meeting between the top leadership of Umno and Pakatan Harapan yesterday.

Fahmi said the state government would remain under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“Any issues arising hereafter will be referred to the top leadership based on the agreement signed between the Unity Government’s component parties,” Fahmi told the media during his weekly press conference today.

He also said there were no talks or discussions on snap state elections during the top leadership meeting yesterday.

The Negeri Sembilan political crisis began after 14 Umno assemblymen from BN, led by state Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, withdrew support for Aminuddin as menteri besar.

The move was reportedly linked to Aminuddin’s handling of a dispute involving territorial chieftains’ attempt to remove Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The group later reversed course before the matter could be tested through a vote of no-confidence, although some in Umno have continued to call for the party to break its alliance with PH.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi later said all assemblymen had agreed to continue supporting the state Unity Government to ensure political stability.

DAP has also placed its machinery on standby for the possibility of snap elections in Negeri Sembilan, even as the PH-BN-led coalition government has regained its footing.