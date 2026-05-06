KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still aiming to recover close to RM8 billion in stolen 1MDB assets, its outgoing chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said today, as the agency claimed success in repatriating up to 75 per cent of the siphoned assets and monies as of 2025.

A large chunk of the assets still unrecovered are tied to certain individuals, including one said to hold up to RM2 billion in stolen funds, Azam told a press conference here.

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