PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is scheduled to return to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to continue providing his statement in connection with an investigation into a RM1.1 billion investment case.

The Pandan MP said he has been instructed to appear at 10am to assist with the investigation, which he described as routine.

“It is a normal investigation process, they ask questions, and I answer. So far, everything is going smoothly, though it is time-consuming,” he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

He said yesterday’s session started at 10am and ended at 6.40pm, lasting almost nine hours.

Rafizi declined to comment further on the details or focus of the investigation as it is still ongoing.

“I cannot comment on the specific angles of the investigation,” he said.

He did not rule out being summoned for several more days, depending on the progress of the probe and the number of questions.

Earlier, Rafizi was present to assist in investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation involving a strategic semiconductor industry cooperation agreement between the Economy Ministry and the United Kingdom-based Arm Holdings.

Last Saturday, MACC senior director of Investigations Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar confirmed that Rafizi would be called to record a statement under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which relates to using one’s office or position for gratification.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafaz, in a separate statement, said Rafizi’s presence was to provide the commission with cooperation in completing its ongoing investigation. — Bernama