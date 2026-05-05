KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A man suspected of assaulting his wife in Sungai Petani last month is now under investigation after allegedly burying a foetus at a Muslim cemetery in Kedah on April 2.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said investigations found that the 43-year-old suspect had confessed and led police to the burial site last Thursday, Harian Metro reported today.

He said the foetus was from his wife’s 12-week pregnancy, which was believed to have miscarried following the assault incident at Ambangan Heights, Sungai Petani, on April 2.

“Last Thursday, police brought the suspect together with his wife, the 39-year-old victim, to show the location where the foetus was buried.

“We also brought a forensic team from the Kedah police headquarters to excavate the site, where we found an undeveloped foetal tissue,” he said at a press conference at the Kedah police headquarters today.

Adzli said if laboratory tests confirm the remains are human foetal tissue, police will open an investigation paper under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth.

He added that samples have been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis to determine whether the remains are human.

Police have also urged any other victims of the suspect to come forward to assist investigations.

Earlier reports stated that a woman sustained injuries after allegedly being assaulted by her husband, causing her to miscarry at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The victim, a civil servant, is still receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani for severe injuries, including fractured ribs, spinal fractures, and multiple bruises.

The suspect was arrested at a homestay in Kedah on April 28 and remanded for seven days to assist investigations.