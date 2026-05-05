KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash involving two vehicles near Simpang 3 Manek Urai Lama earlier this morning.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Fire Officer II Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said the department received an emergency call at 9.12am before six firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

He said the crash involved a Perodua Kembara and a Honda City.

“Checks at the scene found that the driver of the Perodua Kembara and a passenger in the Honda City were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The Honda City driver and a Perodua Kembara passenger were injured,” he said.

He added that firefighters assisted in extricating the injured victims before they were handed over to Health Ministry ambulance personnel for further treatment.

The bodies of the two deceased were handed over to police for further action.