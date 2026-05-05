KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Commercial crime cases increased by 12.89 per cent, with 64,643 reports recorded in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared with 57,260 in the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said, however, that total losses declined by 2.8 per cent, from RM787 million last year to RM764 million this year over the same period.

“In terms of prosecution, the number of investigation papers charged in court rose by 13.59 per cent to 5,140 cases from 4,525 previously,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said overall, online scam cases remained the largest contributor, accounting for 87.74 per cent of total commercial crime cases during the period.

Rusdi said 16,880 online scam cases were recorded in the first quarter of this year, involving losses of more than RM555.7 million, compared with 12,110 cases with losses of RM573.6 million last year.

He said that of the total, telecommunications-related crimes were the largest contributor, with 5,981 cases recorded involving losses exceeding RM173 million.

“It was followed by e-commerce crimes with 4,858 cases (losses exceeding RM30.4 million), non-existent investment scams with 2,204 cases (losses of RM246.7 million), and non-existent loan scams with 2,101 cases (losses of RM15.5 million).

“Also recorded were e-financial crimes with 1,485 cases involving losses of RM83.4 million, as well as love scams with 251 cases and losses of RM6.6 million,” he said.

He added that the department also recorded a 1.5 per cent increase in arrests in the first quarter of this year, with 7,190 individuals detained compared with 7,084 last year.

— Bernama