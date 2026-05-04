ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 4 — The ongoing conflict in West Asia has not affected foreign investor interest in Johor aa a major regional investment destination, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said that investor confidence in Johor remains strong despite the global economic uncertainties due to the current geopolitical conflict.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor Natural Resources, Administration, Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Tourism Committee chairman, explained that strong foreign investor interest can be seen during the state government’s recent visit to China.

“The state government’s latest working visit to China showed the continued interest of its domestic companies keen to expand their operations to Johor.

“More than 30 companies have expressed interest in investing and expanding their operations in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), that is also in line with the ‘China Plus One’ strategy,” he said at the Johor state legislative assembly at the Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

The menteri besar was replying to a supplementary question by Anuar Abdul Manap (BN-Pemanis).

According to Onn Hafiz, most companies are now looking for stable and competitive locations to expand their businesses outside of China.

He said Johor meets the criteria by offering a conducive investment environment with consistent government support.

“The feedback from global logistics company DHL is also proof of Johor’s increasing attractiveness.

“DHL was reported to have successfully achieved its expansion target within two years compared to the original projection of 15 years, showing the great potential that Johor has,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said the JS-SEZ, which is a joint initiative between Malaysia and Singapore, is now seen as the latest growth engine in South-east Asia.

He said Johor’s success in attracting investment was the result of close cooperation between federal and state agencies, including the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and related ministries.

“Investors see Johor as a stable and consistent state during global uncertainties, giving them the confidence to continue investing here.

“The state government will continue to strengthen the state’s investment ecosystem to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” he said.