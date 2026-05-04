KUCHING, May 4 — Sarawak is targeting to launch its first nanosatellite using CubeSat technology by 2030 as part of its push to build a high-tech ecosystem based on chips, satellites, geolocation data, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI) Grid, said the Premier.

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the initiative reflects the state’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of emerging technologies that are increasingly dependent on AI, semiconductors, and real-time data management capabilities.

“CubeSat-based nanosatellite technology has the potential to enable Sarawak to develop its own satellite constellation to obtain earth imagery, geolocation data, and strategic information that can be utilised across various development sectors.

“By 2030, our target is to launch our first nanosatellite using CubeSat. Through a satellite constellation, we can obtain earth imagery and geolocation data,” he said according to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report.

Abang Johari said this at the Sarawak Agenda Town Hall ‘Sarawak Towards The Future’, held in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2026 (UK Edition) in Manchester on Sunday.

The session was moderated by Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman — chief political secretary to the premier.

Abang Johari said future technological advancement will rely heavily on the integration of chips, satellites, and AI systems operating in real time.

“Future technology will depend on chips, satellites, and real-time AI Grid.

“AI itself will depend greatly on chips, including those used in satellites,” he said.

He stressed that talent development must be intensified in key fields such as semiconductors, AI, satellite technology, engineering, and data science to ensure Sarawak is ready to meet the demands of the new economy by 2030.— The Borneo Post