PONTIAN, May 4 — A total of 100 people from 24 families in Kampung Melayu Raya, Pekan Nanas here were moved to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) after their houses were damaged by a storm yesterday.

The Secretariat of the Pontian District Disaster Management Committee said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya was opened at 6pm, half an hour after strong winds damaged the roofs and ceilings of 29 premises.

“The incident involved damage to 23 rented houses, five private homes and one madrasah quarters, with roofs blown off and ceilings damaged. No casualties were reported,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Initial aid operations and on-site monitoring involved assets from the Fire and Rescue Department, which deployed two Fire Rescue Tender engines and a four-wheel-drive vehicle to ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.

The integrated operation was also supported by logistics from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, which deployed two ambulances, and a multi-purpose vehicle from the police. — Bernama