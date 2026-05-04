KUCHING, May 4 — The implementation of 48 projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is accelerating Mukah’s emergence as a new economic growth hub in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said several of these projects have already been completed, while the remainder would be carried out in stages.

“Infrastructure development will continue to be prioritised, with more than RM4 billion allocated for road and bridge projects in Mukah division.

“This major investment is important to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic activities in the area,” he said, according to a report from the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

He said this when officiating at the Kaul and Keman Kaul 2026 at the Kaul festival site in Mukah on Saturday, representing Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Awang Tengah noted that Mukah is well-positioned to emerge as a digital and innovation hub, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and a strengthening education ecosystem.

“Institutions such as the Sarawak Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sarawak Branch Mukah Campus play a key role in producing a highly skilled workforce.

“The integration of education and technical training supports efforts to position Mukah as a centre driven by knowledge, technology and innovation,” he said.

On another note, Awang Tengah said Mukah has strong potential in modern agriculture and the blue economy, given its coastal location.

He said in addition to fisheries and aquaculture, there are also potentials in developing maritime and marine industries, as well as renewable energy such as wave power.

“This creates new opportunities for sustainable and competitive economic growth in the future,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Awang Tengah’s wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Health Minister and Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Deputy Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, Federation of Melanau Associations Sarawak chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, and Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee. — The Borneo Post