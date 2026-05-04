KANGAR, May 4 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, is confident that Perlis has the potential to emerge as a “Second Dubai”, serving as gateway to Asean countries within the next few years.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said he believes the state can grow into a trading hub, innovation centre and regional economic meeting point, given its strategic location in the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia bordering Thailand.

“I also hope that in the coming years, just as Dubai is recognised globally as a gateway to the Middle East, I am confident that Perlis too can emerge as a ‘Second Dubai’, becoming an open gateway to Asean countries.

“With the state’s strategic location in northern Peninsular Malaysia, bordering Thailand, and supported by the commitment of the state government, the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP), as well as the strength of the cooperative movement, I firmly believe Perlis can develop into a trading hub, innovation centre and a regional economic meeting point,” he said.

He said this when officiating the ANGKASA Perlis International Market 2026 at the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) Floating Market here last night. Also in attendance were the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah and National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia (ANGKASA) president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the organisation of the international market was not merely a platform for discourse and exchange of ideas, but also showcased a broader dimension with participation from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and China.

His Royal Highness said the programme reflects not only strong reception at the state and national levels, but has also successfully attracted international attention and participation, thereby positioning Perlis as an increasingly trusted and respected regional cooperative economic networking hub.

“The organisation of the International Market at the JPS Floating Market indirectly transforms this location into a new competitive tourism destination, while elevating the image of Perlis on a wider stage. This is a significant recognition of the state’s potential, and I deeply appreciate it,” he said. — Bernama