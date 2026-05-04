KUCHING, May 4 — Sarawak is charting a new economic direction centred on artificial intelligence (AI), hydrogen, and semiconductors as it positions itself for a more sustainable and competitive future in line with global technological changes, said the Premier.

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the strategic shift is part of the state’s long-term development framework under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, formulated following major disruptions including the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the national political landscape.

“After Covid-19, our economy was affected. So, we need to rise again and determine a new direction.

“We gathered leaders, the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations to discuss what needs to be done,” the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) quoted him as saying.

Abang Johari said this at the Sarawak Agenda Town Hall ‘Sarawak Towards the Future’ held in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2026 (UK Edition) in Manchester on Sunday.

He said Sarawak is moving away from its reliance on traditional economic sectors and is instead focusing on technology-driven and sustainable industries.

“We do not want to remain in the old economy. We must move towards a new economy such as green energy, AI, and emerging technologies,” he said.

On energy transition, he explained that Sarawak has chosen hydrogen as one of its future energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“I chose hydrogen as a new fuel to drive our economy. At present the cost is still high, but like other technologies, costs will decline as adoption increases,” he said, adding that Sarawak is well-positioned with its renewable energy resources including hydropower, solar, biomass, and gas.

He emphasised the importance of the semiconductor industry, noting that chip development will underpin future technological advancements.

“Today, almost all systems depend on chips. The future will be driven by semiconductors and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Abang Johari further stressed the need to prepare the younger generation for rapid technological changes, particularly in AI and automation.

“Your generation will face a different world. AI is developing very rapidly. In the future, you will work alongside technology and robots,” he said.

Talent development remains a key priority for the government, he said, with continued investment in education, including free tertiary education in selected fields, to ensure Sarawakians are equipped for emerging industries.

At the same time, he said strengthening Sarawak’s economy is crucial to attract Sarawakians working or studying abroad to return home.

“If our economy matches their knowledge, they will come back. Otherwise, they will remain overseas,” he said.

Abang Johari also pointed out that Sarawak’s strong financial position has enabled the implementation of various development initiatives, particularly in rural infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“We must be financially strong. When we have revenue, then we can develop the state and help the people,” he said.

He added that infrastructure development, such as bridges and roads, has had a significant impact on rural communities, including improving market access and income.

“We build bridges not just for convenience, but to improve the people’s economy. When there is access to markets, their income will increase,” he said.

He stressed that Sarawak must continue to move in tandem with global economic changes to remain competitive.

“We cannot remain static. We must move with global changes and seek new opportunities for the future,” he said.

Among those present at the town hall session were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; and chief political secretary to the Premier Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman. — The Borneo Post