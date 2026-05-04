PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the issue of rising prices faced by petty traders will be brought to the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday to examine measures to ease the burden on the group.

He said feedback obtained directly from petty traders, such as food stall operators, shows that prices are rising gradually week by week, but with a significant impact on business operations.

“I’m not hearing this from the Treasury secretary-general (Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican) or secretaries-general — I’m hearing it from the shops,” he said.

Anwar said that while official reports indicate prices remain under control, the reality at the grassroots level must be taken into account in formulating government policy.

He stressed the importance of closer monitoring if price increases cannot be fully contained.

“So at Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, I will raise this issue. I want to know how we can monitor it more effectively, and if it truly cannot be controlled, what more we can do to ease the burden on people like this woman running a small business.

“That is why I say that even though we are capable, knowledgeable and surrounded by leading experts, we must still listen to those on the ground and at the grassroots,” he said. — Bernama