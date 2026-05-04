KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Police have confirmed that a viral video showing a confrontation near a TNB electrical substation at Jalan Prima Saujana 2/1A in Kajang involved a married couple, but said no physical assault took place.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received a report on the incident at 3.28pm yesterday, and investigations found that the altercation was limited to a verbal argument with no injuries reported.

“The couple have since lodged a police report. The woman confirmed that she was not assaulted and denied allegations that her husband had injured her.

“The incident was purely a verbal dispute and did not involve any physical violence or injuries,” he said in a statement last night.

Naazron also urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information that could cause unnecessary public alarm.

“Firm action may be taken against those found spreading false information,” he said.