IPOH, May 4 — A plantation worker was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a cow in the middle of the road at Batu 7, Jalan Tanjung Tualang near Batu Gajah, early today.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Md Noor Aehawan Mohammad said in the 2.40 am incident, the victim, Shah Rin Busu, 30, an Orang Asli man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple injuries.

“Initial investigations found that the victim, who was riding an SYM SM Sport motorcycle, was travelling from Gopeng towards Kampung Air Denak.

“Upon reaching the location, there was a cow in the middle of the road, and the victim was unable to avoid it, resulting in a collision,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama