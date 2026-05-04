IPOH, May 4 — The body of an unidentified man was found lodged in a pile of rubbish along the banks of Sungai Jebong at Jalan Izzudin Shah near Taiping yesterday evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said they received an emergency call at 6.45pm, and a team from the Taiping Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

He said the operations commander was informed by the police that the body had been discovered by members of the public, caught in a pile of rubbish along the riverbank.

“Firefighters went down the riverbank to retrieve the body, placed it in a body bag, and brought it up to the bank,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that the body has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama