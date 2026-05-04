KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The employability rate of TVETMARA graduates exceeding 98 per cent proves the effectiveness of strategic collaboration with industry in ensuring that training provided remains relevant and meets labour market needs, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the achievement was the result of a transformation in skills education through the rebranding of TVETMARA, which emphasises training standards aligned with future economic needs.

“This is not merely a change in name, but a major shift in ensuring that the content, standards and quality of training truly meet the demands of industry and the future economy,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Persada MARA Gala Night held at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here yesterday.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said the government’s aspiration was not merely to produce job seekers, but to shape a generation that was competitive, capable of leading and able to create opportunities.

“We must produce technopreneurs and opportunity creators for the country’s economic growth.

“I call on industry partners to continue working together to open opportunities, guide and train this generation so that they are not only prepared for the future, but able to master it,” he said.

He said MARA’s direction must be strengthened by shifting from an institution that merely provides opportunities to an ecosystem that builds strength.

In a related development, Ahmad Zahid also praised the excellence of MARA educational institutions, particularly Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM), which continue to dominate top positions in the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results.

He said the MRSM Ulul Albab model had successfully produced 221 students who memorised all 30 juz’ of the Quran and achieved straight As, proving that excellence in science and Quranic studies can progress hand in hand.

“We want to shape future leaders who are knowledgeable, of strong character and capable of leading the nation wisely in an increasingly challenging world,” he said. — Bernama