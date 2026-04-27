TAWAU, April 27 — A man who locked up his wife and three children for seven hours and threatened to kill them at a workers’ housing area at a plantation in Kalabakan was arrested last Thursday.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Jasmin Hussin said police received information about the incident at around 8.30pm after the suspect acted aggressively at his home.

He was believed to be under the influence of drugs when he locked his wife and children while threatening anyone who tried to enter.

“The suspect also issued death threats while throwing a sickle at individuals who attempted to calm the situation,” he said.

A team from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) IPD Tawau led by the Head of District Criminal Investigation DSP Zulham Affendi Zulkifli together with officers from the Kalabakan Police Station were deployed to the scene.

Inspection at the location found the house in darkness with several dangerous weapons, including machetes, sickles and metal pipes inside.

“Police took about seven hours to persuade the aggressive suspect before storming in to rescue the victims. Police used a taser gun (electrical stun weapon) to subdue the suspect before he was arrested at 10.30am the following day.”

Police also seized two sickles, a machete, a screwdriver, a ‘loading’ iron bar, and four metal pipes.

“Further investigation found the suspect had a past criminal record under Section 326 of the Penal Code,” he said. The case is being investigated under Sections 342 and 506 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Jasmin advised the public to immediately report to the police if they encounter threats, domestic violence situations, or individuals acting out of control so that prompt action can be taken. — Daily Express