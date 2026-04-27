GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — Penang is on track to implement a full ban on single-use plastics from September 1 while introducing biodegradable plastics as replacement materials.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government is already looking into alternative materials that resemble plastic but are biodegradable.

“The state government is targeting the use of these alternative materials to begin as early as August 31, depending on supply readiness and industry preparedness,” he told reporters in a press conference after launching the Penang Green Industry Forum 2026 in The Olive Tree Hotel here today.

He said the proposed replacement materials must possess characteristics similar to conventional plastic to ensure they remain practical for everyday use.

“We will look for alternatives that look like plastic, feel like plastic and are used like plastic, but are actually not plastic because they are made from biodegradable materials,” he said.

It was previously reported that Penang would become the first state to fully enforce a ban on the use of plastic bags, including single-use plastic bags, beginning September 1 this year.

Chow said such biodegradable plastic products are already available in the market.

“We are currently holding discussions with relevant industry players on this,” he said.

He said the discussions also involve plastic manufacturing industry associations to ensure the transition to new materials can be implemented effectively.

“The state government is targeting the use of these alternative materials to begin as early as August 31, depending on supply readiness and industry preparedness,” he said.

Chow added that implementation of the policy would not disrupt business operations, particularly among hawkers and small traders.

“We do not want this move to disrupt businesses. We will ensure replacement materials are sufficient before full implementation takes place,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said the cost of the alternative materials may be slightly higher during the initial stage.

“However, the cost is expected to stabilise in the long term as production and usage increase,” he said.

He said the state will continue to balance industry needs with environmental responsibility.