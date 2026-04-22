SHAH ALAM, April 22 — The Selangor government has been urged to increase green space allocation in Shah Alam residential areas to 30 per cent and review its development policies, with the state’s PAS chief labelling the recurring floods a “planning failure”.

Paya Jaras assemblyman Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri, debating the Royal Address at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today, argued that the state capital’s flood woes reflect ingrained weaknesses in planning and management.

He questioned if the state government considers that it has failed to uphold the original planning principles of Shah Alam, which was designed as a model township with a focus on environmental balance.

“The failure to address flooding in Shah Alam is no longer a simple matter,” Halim said.

“Does the state government acknowledge that the recurring floods, occurring day after day, whether yesterday, today, or before, are the result of a failure to uphold those planning principles?”

The Selangor PAS chief also criticised the lack of consistent maintenance of drains and waterways, which he said has led to drainage systems failing even during normal rainfall.

He demanded a clear and measurable action plan from the state government within the next six to 12 months, complete with key performance indicators (KPIs) and clear lines of accountability.

“Who will be held responsible if this issue persists?” he asked.

As a long-term solution, Halim proposed that the green space allocation in Shah Alam’s residential areas be tripled from the current estimated 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

“I would like to propose that the development policy for residential areas be reviewed, particularly in ensuring sufficient green spaces,” he said.

“This is one of the approaches to better manage the environment and reduce the impact of flooding.”

The debate follows a sharp rebuke from Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Monday.

During the opening of the state assembly, the Sultan criticised the state government for its failure to effectively address the persistent flooding despite his repeated advice.

A day later, State Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Datuk Izham Hashim responded by saying that the state’s flood woes are unlikely to be fully resolved for another four years, as major flood mitigation projects are still ongoing.