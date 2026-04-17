KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia is not only focusing on economic growth but also emphasising building a more resilient and diversified economy in the face of global uncertainties, said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

This follows the World Bank last week raising Malaysia’s growth forecast to 4.4 per cent from 4.1 per cent for 2026, despite increasing global uncertainties, including the West Asia conflict.

Tengku Zafrul, who is the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chairman, said the development showed that the country’s economy continued to grow but warned that Malaysia should not get too complacent.

“When global oil prices rise, the impact reaches the cost of goods here. When global trade is tense, our opportunities can also be affected.

“That is why our focus is not just on growth but also on building a more resilient and diversified economy,” he said via his official Instagram.

He added that the World Bank’s upward revision of the forecast was a positive sign, but the future of the country’s economy depended on what was built at the moment. — Bernama