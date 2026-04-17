GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will review a recent viral video allegedly showing a bus driver driving dangerously.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said they will need to verify the case first.

“Usually, when such issues arise, we will conduct investigations together with police,” he said at a press conference during the launch of a special vehicle registration number series at The Top here today.

He said cases involving criminal elements or accidents will first be referred to the police before any further action is taken.

“Cases involving the police must be referred to them first but as for cases under JPJ’s jurisdiction, particularly those related to the Road Transport Act and not involving criminal elements or accidents, JPJ can take action,” he said.

He said both agencies have a mutual understanding in determining their respective investigative roles to ensure actions taken are in line with legal provisions.

“We have a consensus with the police to determine which cases will be investigated by each party,” he said.

It was reported that police are tracking down an express bus driver believed to have been driving dangerously, as seen in a viral video yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the footage showed the driver leaning back in his seat and steering with only one hand while the vehicle was moving at night.

He said such behaviour could impair vehicle control, reduce driver focus, and endanger passengers as well as other road users.

He added that the incident is believed to have occurred near Kilometre 196.1 southbound, although investigations are ongoing.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.