KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A former express bus driver and his girlfriend will be charged in the Jasin Magistrate’s Court this morning over a viral video showing him driving while holding her on his lap.

Berita Harian reported that police confirmed both suspects would be brought to court today following the circulation of the eight‑second clip on social media.

Jasin district police chief Superintendent Lee Robert said the 36‑year‑old man and his 21‑year‑old girlfriend would face charges based on the findings of the investigation, adding that “the Deputy Public Prosecutor has given instructions for prosecution and both suspects will be brought to the Jasin Magistrate’s Court.”

He said the charges follow information gathered by investigators after the video drew public attention earlier this week.

The couple had been remanded for four days from yesterday until Sunday to assist the investigation.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin issued the remand order after allowing the police application.

The incident involved a bus travelling from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur to Larkin in Johor Bahru.

The viral video showed the driver holding a woman on his lap while steering the bus towards the Bemban rest stop exit on the southbound North‑South Expressway at about 7.30pm last Sunday.