JOHOR BAHRU, April 16 — The Umno leadership is expected to decide on accepting the first batch of applications by former members to rejoin the party under the Rumah Bangsa initiative tomorrow, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the decision, involving former Umno members and leaders who were previously dismissed or suspended from the party, will be made during the party’s supreme council meeting in Melaka tomorrow night.

Ahmad, who is also a Rumah Bangsa Committee member, said he is personally confident that there will be no issues in accepting their applications.

“Meetings on unifying former party members have already been held twice, with both chaired by Rumah Bangsa Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“For tomorrow, the applications, involving the first batch of applicants, will be brought to the supreme council for a final resolution,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Johor Bahru Public Works Department (JKR) office in his capacity as the deputy works minister.

Ahmad, who is also the Johor Umno deputy chief, said there were no deadlines or conditions for the application to rejoin the party by its former members.

The Pontian MP also urged former members intending to rejoin Umno to submit a simple application letter with their signature and MyKad number for administrative purposes.

“There is no protocol involved as the initiative is unconditional.

“The role of Rumah Bangsa is not only for former members and leaders who were sacked or suspended, it is open to all, including young people,” he said, adding that the unconditional and open approach is made in conjunction with the Umno’s anniversary celebration on May 11.

It was previously reported that former Umno leader Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and the party’s former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin had expressed their intention to rejoin the party through the Rumah Bangsa initiative.

Several other Umno leaders were also dismissed or suspended by the party’s supreme council in early 2023 for various infractions or disciplinary violations made during the previous general election.