PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The People’s Income Initiative-Agricultural Entrepreneurship (IPR-Intan) programme under the Ministry of Economy has generated cumulative revenue of about RM22 million since its introduction in 2023, said Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said the result was driven by the participation of more than 2,300 individuals under the programme, including those involved in the cultivation of crops such as chillies and cucumbers.

“One of the (IPR programme) segments is Intan, which focuses on agriculture, and so far it has produced about 2,300 participants with cumulative revenue reaching RM22 million,” he told reporters after visiting the IPR-Intan project site here today.

The IPR-Intan programme not only enables the target group to earn additional income, but also supports the government’s efforts to ensure the country’s basic food supply remains stable and is not disrupted amid the current global energy crisis.

Meanwhile, in Putrajaya, Akmal Nasrullah said the chilli cultivation project using fertigation on 4.04 hectares has benefited 20 participants, each earning an average monthly income of about RM3,000.

“The project, now in its fifth round, has produced over 200 tonnes of chillies worth approximately RM1.5 million, allowing working capital to be sourced from the proceeds.

“The programme demonstrates that assisting the target group is also included in our agenda to raise people’s income, as well as to eradicate poverty,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said that this year, the ministry has agreed to implement 20 new IPR-Intan projects, benefiting 600 participants from the B40 group, as well as the poor and hardcore poor.

He said this includes the expansion of the IPR-Intan Putrajaya project, which will see an additional 20 participants, bringing the total to 40.

The IPR-Intan Putrajaya project, which is carried out on land belonging to the Putrajaya Corporation, is managed by the Farmers’ Organisation Authority in collaboration with the Kuala Langat Area Farmers’ Organisation.

The project also received strong support from Nestlé Malaysia, which purchased most of the farm produce for use in its product manufacturing. — Bernama