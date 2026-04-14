KUCHING, April 14 — The government has assured that diesel supply remains sufficient, but enforcement measures will continue to be strengthened to prevent leakages in the supply chain amid current global uncertainties.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said several isolated disruptions had been reported, but these were due to logistical issues such as delays in deliveries to ports and depots, and not a shortage of supply.

“These issues have been and are being addressed promptly. In this regard, the public is encouraged to lodge complaints via the official platforms of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) if any petrol stations face supply shortages,” he said.

He said this after attending the ‘Sentuhan Kasih’ programme and the Rahmah Madani Sales programme (PJRM) in Kampung Bratan here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said the government will continue to strengthen PJRM as a key intervention mechanism to help the public cope with rising living costs.

He said that from Jan 1 to March 31 this year, a total of 7,320 PJRM programmes were carried out nationwide, recording more than 7.38 million transactions. — Bernama