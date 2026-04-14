KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A Malaysian writer has made the cut in this year’s Commonwealth Short Story Prize shortlist, with 25 writers from 14 countries selected from nearly 8,000 entries worldwide.

Mohamed Nasser Mohamed is among seven writers shortlisted from Asia, with his story The Missing Half (Separuh Yang Hilang) — originally written in Malay — highlighting the prize’s growing multilingual reach.

In a media release, the organisers said the 2026 edition received 7,806 submissions from 54 Commonwealth countries, underscoring the competition’s status as one of the most global and accessible literary awards. The shortlisted writers comprise 11 men and 14 women, aged between 25 and 68.

Asia’s shortlist features three Indian writers, two from Bangladesh, and one each from Malaysia and Singapore. Two of the shortlisted stories — including Mohamed Nasser’s — were submitted in languages other than English, namely Bengali and Malay.

The entries span a wide range of themes, from grief and forbidden love to migration, natural disasters and war, brought to life through diverse voices including musicians, migrant workers and even a stray dog. Judges highlighted stories featuring, among others, a young Indian man in Prague grappling with life choices, a father rebuilding after a flood, and a daughter in Singapore coping with loss.

Chair of judges Louise Doughty described the selection process as “almost impossible”, citing the depth and quality of submissions.

“With so much beautiful writing to consider… our choices came down to authors who were not only excellent writers but also had a grasp of the unique pleasures of the short story form,” she said, adding that the shortlisted works demonstrate the form’s ability to capture “the potential of a full-length novel in a few dense brushstrokes”.

Meanwhile, Razmi Farook said this year’s shortlist reflects the “remarkable creativity” across the Commonwealth.

“Storytelling continues to play a vital role in opening up alternative narratives and offering space for voices and perspectives… helping us better understand one another and imagine a more hopeful, inclusive future,” he said.

The prize, administered by the Commonwealth Foundation, is awarded annually for the best unpublished short fiction from across its 56 member countries. Submissions are accepted in multiple languages, including Malay, Bengali, Tamil and Swahili.

Five regional winners will be announced on May 13, with the overall winner to be revealed in late June.

This year’s shortlist also marks a milestone for Malta, with writer John Edward DeMicoli becoming the first from the country to be shortlisted.