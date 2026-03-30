JOHOR BAHRU, March 30 — A 36-year-old staff of the Farmers’ Organisation Board (LPP) claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to 16 charges of fraudulently misappropriating property belonging to the Kota Tinggi Timur Farmers’ Organisation totalling RM141,872.67 over the past five years.

Muhammad Faiz Ibrahim pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

Based on the charge sheets, the accused, who is also the Kota Tinggi Timur Area Farmers’ Organisation’s economic affairs assistant officer and manager, is charged with fraudulently embezzling proceeds from the sale of palm oil Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) totalling RM141,872.67 that belonged to the organisation.

The act was allegedly committed at the office of the Kota Tinggi Timur Farmers’ Development Centre in Mawai Baru, Kota Tinggi, between April 26, 2021 and November 15, 2022.

The accused was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code for fraudulent misappropriation of property which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, whipping and also a fine upon conviction.

During the proceedings, the accused also claimed trial to 16 optional charges of criminal breach of trust by using the property entrusted to him, namely the palm oil FFB, totalling RM141,872.67 for his personal use by selling the fruit and depositing the proceeds of the sale into his account.

For the act committed at the same location and time, the accused was charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, whipping and also a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), prosecuting officer Alice Voon Mei Ling offered bail of RM25,000, but was objected by the accused’s counsel Asiah Abd Jalil.

According to Asiah, her client, who is single, has been serving the LPP since 2011 and draws an income of RM4,000 per month.

“Despite not being married, the accused has to support both his parents who are former Felda settlers.

“My client, who resides with his family in Kulai, has been cooperative since the MACC investigation started and he is not at risk of fleeing,” she said.

The court then allowed the accused bail amount of RM10,000 with a single surety and set April 30 for mention and the submission of documents.