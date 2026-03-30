SHAH ALAM, March 30 — A Selangor state executive councillor has called for tougher penalties, including maximum imprisonment and caning, for drink-driving offences following a fatal crash in Klang yesterday.

State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu said existing measures appeared insufficient as a deterrent, as evidenced by the rising number of drink-driving cases.

“I urge that firm and commensurate legal action be taken against the perpetrator… this is no longer an isolated case, as far too many such tragedies have occurred.

“It is time for a tougher approach through stricter enforcement and heavier punishment to serve as a lesson to the public. Appropriate assistance should also be promptly extended to the victim’s family, especially when the deceased was the head of the household, in the interest of upholding justice and preventing such tragedies from recurring.

“The lives of the people should not be put at risk due to the irresponsible actions of a few. Roads must be safe for all…enough is enough! Firm action must be prioritised for everyone’s safety!” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car driven by an individual under the influence of alcohol and drugs on Jalan Raya Barat.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 11.40 am, resulted in the victim, a man in his 30s, being flung onto the roof of another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, the Klang Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspect, in his 20s, to be remanded for four days until Thursday to assist investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Papparaidu also extended his condolences to the victim’s family and prayed they would be given strength and resilience in facing the ordeal.

“I express my deepest sorrow and sympathy over the tragic accident on Jalan Raya Barat, Klang, which claimed the life of an innocent motorcyclist, who was also a father of two young children.

“This incident once again proves that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is extremely dangerous. It is even more heartbreaking when such negligence claims the life of a completely innocent individual,” he said. — Bernama