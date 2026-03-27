KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Pest Management Association (MPMA) has issued an urgent warning that the surge in diesel prices will likely force pest control operators to increase their charges, a move that could impact public health and food safety nationwide.

The warning comes as diesel prices climbed to RM5.52 per litre, a dramatic increase from RM2.99 in February. The spike is attributed to global market volatility following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, which led to the subsequent closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz oil route.

In a statement, MPMA president Regine Lim expressed “serious concern,” highlighting that the industry is uniquely vulnerable because diesel is not only used for daily transport but is also an essential carrier agent mixed with chemicals for mosquito fogging operations.

“The sharp rise in diesel costs has therefore placed significant and compounding pressure on operating margins for all sizes of Pest Control Service providers in Malaysia,” the association said.

The MPMA stressed that pest management is an essential service and a critical line of defense in protecting public health against vector-borne diseases like dengue, as well as ensuring hygiene in homes, hospitals, and the food industry.

“Any disruption or weakening of this sector carries broader implications for the community and economy,” the statement continued.

Malaysia Pest Management Association president Regine Lim speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on June 14, 2024. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Compounding the issue are rising costs across the entire supply chain, including chemicals and equipment.

The association warned that without intervention, the industry faces a “critical strain” that could affect service continuity and response times.

In response to the crisis, MPMA confirmed it is urgently engaging with government authorities to seek support and special consideration.

However, it cautioned that in the immediate term, its members have little choice but to reassess their financial models.

“Members are left with little choice but to review operational models, including possible adjustments to pricing, service scope and delivery structures in order to remain viable,” the Lim said, signalling a direct impact on consumers and businesses.

MPMA urged clients and stakeholders for their understanding and support, reiterating that while it is committed to upholding service standards, the industry has reached a “critical moment” where timely intervention is essential for its sustainability.