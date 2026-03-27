KUALA TERENGGANU, March 27 — Only five out of 413 express buses inspected were penalised during the first 11 days of Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026 (Ops HRA 2026) in Terengganu.

Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Mohd Zamri Samion said the offences involved continuous use of the right lane, cracked windscreens, worn tyres and other technical issues.

He said the operation focuses on public transport vehicles, particularly express and tour buses ferrying passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning to work.

“We found that compliance among operators and express bus drivers with safety regulations is very high, with no serious cases reported,” he said during an Ops HRA 2026 programme at the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) bus terminal last night.

Mohd Zamri said Terengganu JPJ is continuing undercover operations involving five teams comprising 10 officers and personnel to ensure ongoing compliance with regulations..

“Traffic is currently at its peak as passengers return to their destinations for work. We will further intensify enforcement and inspections to safeguard passenger safety,” he said.

He added that AADK screened 172 express bus drivers from March 16 until yesterday, with all found to be free of drugs and prohibited substances. — Bernama