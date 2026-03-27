KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia appreciates Egypt’s contribution in urging the conflicting parties towards de-escalation, dialogue and an immediate end to violence in West Asia, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, in a Facebook post last night, said he conveyed the message during his telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi yesterday, which also saw him expressing Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

The prime minister said he also expressed Malaysia’s concern over the current conflict in West Asia and took the opportunity to convey Eid greetings to El-Sisi.

“On the issue of Palestine, Malaysia supports Egypt’s efforts in assisting Gaza and stresses that any peace initiative must be based on a ceasefire and humanitarian access,” he said.

Anwar also sought Egypt’s support for the 2026 humanitarian aid mission via the Rafah border crossing, which is expected to be launched soon.

Regional tensions have continued to escalate since the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28.

The move saw Tehran retaliate by launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as several neighbouring countries hosting US military assets, thereby affecting global market stability and the aviation sector. — Bernama