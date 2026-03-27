KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A total of 9,542 vehicles were inspected and 66 motorcycles seized by the Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (KL JPJ) during four special motorcycle operations in conjunction with Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026.

In a statement yesterday, KL JPJ said that the Ops Khas Motosikal operations were conducted in line with the festive season enforcement directive, focusing on road safety and smooth traffic flow under the slogan Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat (Drive Carefully, Arrive Safely).

It said the main offences detected included driving without a valid licence (CDL), expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), lack of insurance coverage, failure to use designated motorcycle lanes, improper registration numbers and illegal vehicle modifications.

“The operation aims to improve compliance with traffic regulations and reduce accident risks, particularly among motorcyclists, who are a high-risk group,” it said.

During an operation at the Sentul Pasar Toll Plaza yesterday, 3,120 vehicles were inspected, with offences involving driving licences, LKM and insurance recorded.

The operation also involved collaboration with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to enhance enforcement effectiveness.

KL JPJ reminded owners of seized motorcycles to claim their vehicles within the stipulated period, failing which they may be forfeited after three months in accordance with the law.

It added that enforcement will continue to be intensified, especially against motorcyclists who violate regulations or carry out dangerous modifications.

Road users are urged to ensure they have valid driving licences, road tax and insurance, and to comply with traffic regulations for the safety of all. — Bernama