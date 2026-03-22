KUCHING, March 22 — The Sarawak state government is studying the best approaches to strengthen efforts in controlling rabies, particularly infections among cats, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said discussions have been held with the Sarawak State Health Department and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak to develop an integrated action plan.

“Rabies continues to be a serious threat in Sarawak, with about half of the reported bites and scratches involving cats, in addition to stray dogs.

“The main challenge in rabies control now is vaccinating cats, which is more difficult because these animals tend to scratch and their saliva can carry the dangerous virus,” he told reporters at the Majlis Ramah Mesra ceremony organised by the Community Leaders and Heads of Community of the Petra Jaya Parliamentary Constituency here today.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, reminded the public not to take the rabies threat lightly and to always take preventive measures, including ensuring their pets receive regular vaccinations.

“Immediate action must be taken if bitten by a dog or scratched by a cat, which includes washing the wound with water and seeking treatment at a clinic for assessment and vaccination.

“Rabies vaccines for humans are now available in clinics, allowing treatment to be given quickly and effectively,” he said. — Bernama