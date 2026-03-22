PASIR MAS, March 22 — Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud expressed support for a cost-saving approach in organising open house events, including using personal funds without relying on government allocations.

He said the approach of using one’s own expenses is in line with the government’s call for celebrations to be held in moderation.

“For the state’s economy, open houses can sometimes be held, so we organise this using personal funds, while government events depend on the situation,” he said when met by reporters at his open house in Meranti here today, which was attended by about 5,000 guests.

Elaborating further, Mohd Nassuruddin said the event was an annual tradition, apart from serving as a platform to strengthen ties between leaders and the people.

On March 11, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all ministries, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) would not be organising open house celebrations in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year, as a cost-saving measure following the global economic uncertainty caused by the conflict in West Asia. — Bernama