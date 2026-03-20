KULAI, March 20 — A 33-year-old man was assaulted by a group of men with a steel baseball bat near the Bukit Batu Community Centre here last Tuesday, shortly after performing his terawih prayers.

The incident, which occurred at 9.50pm, allegedly stemmed from a road altercation where the victim was accused of cutting into the assailants’ car.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed that the victim had lodged a report and that police were aware of a video of the incident circulating online that matches the report.

“As a result of the assault, the victim suffered a head injury requiring five stitches, as well as other injuries to his body,” Tan said in a statement today.

“Investigators are actively tracking down the four suspects involved.”

According to initial investigations, the victim was riding his motorcycle home from a nearby surau when he crossed into the path of a grey Proton Saga.

“The car was then driven recklessly before it intercepted the victim, forcing him to stop,” Tan explained.

“Four unknown men alighted from the car and hit the victim on the head with a baseball bat, causing him to collapse.”

Tan added that the other assailants were then seen stomping on the victim before snatching his motorcycle keys and fleeing the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and Section 279 of the same code for reckless driving.

“Efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing,” he reiterated.

Police have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation by calling the Kulai district police hotline at 07-663 2222 or contacting the investigating officer, Inspector R. Harinnath, at 017-500 5731.

Tan also advised the public to refrain from speculating on the case, as it could hamper the investigation.