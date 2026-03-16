KLANG, March 16 — Port Klang handled a record 15.14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, marking the highest container throughput since the port began operations in 1973, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

The figure represents a 3.4 per cent increase from 14.64 million TEUs in 2024, reinforcing the port’s position as one of the world’s leading container hubs.

Loke said transshipment volumes also rose 6.2 per cent to 8.41 million TEUs, underscoring Port Klang’s growing role as a regional logistics gateway.

“With this achievement, Port Klang has again made history by recording the highest container handling since operations began in 1973,” he said during the launch of the new annex building at the Port Klang Authority.

The event also coincided with a Chinese New Year celebration and a Ramadan iftar gathering for the port community.

The newly launched seven-storey administrative annex building, completed on October 5, 2025, was built at a cost of RM21.136 million.

The facility will serve as an additional administrative hub for the authority and houses several key operational facilities including the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) operations room, which monitors vessel movements within Port Klang waters.

The building also includes a multipurpose hall that can accommodate up to 220 people, a cafeteria and modern office spaces designed to support the port authority’s expanding workforce.

Port Klang currently ranks among the top 10 container ports in the world, and the government expects throughput to continue rising.

For 2026, Loke said the port is targeting 15.37 million TEUs, representing a 1.5 per cent increase, supported by domestic economic growth and continued expansion in the manufacturing, logistics and trade sectors.

He said several major infrastructure projects are underway to sustain long-term growth, including the Westports 2 expansion, which will eventually increase capacity to 28 million TEUs, as well as upgrades to Northport.

The government has also approved plans for a third port terminal on Carey Island, which will be developed through a collaboration between the Selangor state government and private sector partners.