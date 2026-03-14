KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A total of 240 locations have been identified by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for the upgrading of hawker facilities under the Lestari Niaga programme, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

He said the locations were identified through a census conducted by DBKL, which is expected to benefit about 10,000 hawkers by enabling them to enjoy better facilities through the programme.

“This is in line with the proposal by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that all these hawkers conduct their business in a very comfortable environment,” he said at a press conference on the 50 per cent reduction in site rental rates for hawkers and certain premises under DBKL’s supervision here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Fadlun said that for the first phase of Lestari Niaga, DBKL has appointed 61 contractors to carry out repair and upgrading works on public infrastructure involving 120 locations, which are expected to begin after Hari Raya.

“The remaining 120 locations will be implemented in the second phase, which we will carry out immediately after the public infrastructure has been repaired,” he said.

On enforcement against cases of Ramadan bazaar site rentals being sublet to third parties, he said DBKL has taken action against 17 hawkers involved by ordering the immediate closure of their businesses. — Bernama