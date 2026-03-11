KUCHING, March 11 — Suicide deaths in Sarawak have shown an overall upward trend over the past five years, highlighting the urgency for stronger prevention strategies as the state prepares to formulate a policy on suicide behaviour prevention.

Presenting a situational analysis during a workshop, Dr Nur Iwana Abdul Taib from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), said the number of suicide deaths rose from 40 cases in 2020 to 63 cases in 2024, based on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The findings were presented during the Workshop on the Preparation of Policy on Suicide Behaviour Prevention for Sarawak, a two-day workshop held at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Training Room starting Tuesday.

She said men accounted for the majority of deaths, making up about 79 per cent of the total recorded cases in 2024, while women represented about 21 per cent.

The most affected group were young and middle-aged adults, particularly those in their thirties, although emerging cases among individuals under the age of 18 have also been observed in recent years.

Dr Nur Iwana said suicide is influenced by a combination of psychological, social and economic factors, including depression, family relationships, loneliness, bullying and academic stress among adolescents and young adults.

Meanwhile, Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselvam, a mental health professional and suicide prevention advocate at Miri Hospital, highlighted the role of the healthcare system in early detection and intervention, noting that many individuals who died by suicide had prior contact with healthcare services.

He said the finding suggests there are opportunities within the healthcare system to identify and support individuals at risk before a crisis occurs.

Dr Ravivarma also stressed the importance of person-centred care, safety planning and collaboration between healthcare providers, community organisations and support networks in suicide prevention efforts.

However, he noted that several challenges remain, including limited workforce capacity, gaps in suicide prevention training, weak referral pathways and stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Both speakers emphasised that suicide prevention requires a coordinated, whole-of-society approach involving healthcare services, communities, policymakers and individuals with lived experience. — The Borneo Post

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).