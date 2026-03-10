KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Malaysia has conveyed its sympathies and support to Kuwait and Oman as both countries face challenges related to their sovereignty and national security arising from the ongoing developments in West Asia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he conveyed the message during discussions with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

“Also, I conveyed appreciation for the commitments demonstrated by both governments to safeguard the safety and well-being of Malaysian residents in their respective countries,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Anwar said Malaysia also commended Oman for its efforts in facilitating mediation between the United States and Iran.

He added that all parties agreed the situation should be addressed through peaceful means and that restraint must be exercised to avoid further destabilisation of the region.

The situation in West Asia has been tense since Saturday (Feb 28), when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama