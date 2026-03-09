PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The results of the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be announced on March 31, the Education Ministry said today.

It said in a statement that students can obtain their results at their schools from 10 am.

Private candidates can get their results by contacting the state education departments where they had registered for the examination, it said.

In addition, both school and private candidates can check their results online via the portal myresultspm.moe.gov.my from 10 am on March 31 until 6 pm on April 6.

Candidates could also check their results through SMS by typing SPMidentity card numberindex number and sending to 15888.

“This service will be activated at 10 am on March 31 and end at 6 pm on April 6,” the ministry said.

A total of 413,299 candidates sat for the SPM examination last year at 3,350 centres throughout the country. — Bernama