KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Royal Professor Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas, who passed away yesterday evening, was laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery, near here, today.

The hearse carrying the 94-year-old scholar and contemporary Islamic civilisation thinker arrived at the cemetery at noon, and the burial was completed half an hour later.

Among those present was Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Earlier, the funeral prayer was held at Masjid al-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, several Cabinet ministers, family, friends, and local residents.

The prayer was led by the scholar’s son, Datuk Dr Syed Ali Tawfik Al-Attas.

Syed Muhammad Naquib, founder and former director of the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC), died at 6.47 pm yesterday.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, conferred the title of Royal Professor on the late scholar in October 2024, in recognition of his contributions to the country, particularly in the field of Islamic education.

Royal Professor is the highest and most esteemed professorship in Malaysia, bestowed by the King. — Bernama