KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysia has ratified seven of the 10 core conventions, and one protocol, of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said Deputy Human Resources Minister Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan.

He said that this was driven by the country’s labour commitment, which is aligned with Malaysia’s existing principles and practices.

“The government remains committed and consistent in complying with the standards and obligations towards the ILO, in line with Malaysia’s status as an ILO member since 1957,” he said in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol about Malaysia’s compliance with ILO standards and the government’s readiness to amend trade union laws to allow foreign workers to be involved.

Khairul Firdaus said the commitment also includes compliance with the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, which encompasses several fundamental principles in the world of work.

“Malaysia remains committed to continuing to respect, promote and realise these fundamental principles, namely freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of forced labour, the abolition of child labour, the elimination of discrimination in employment, and a safe and healthy working environment, as well as appropriate minimum wage rates and working hours.

Commenting on the involvement of foreign workers in trade unions, Khairul Firdaus said that the existing laws allow non-citizen workers to join trade unions in the country.

“Referring to existing legal provisions, non-citizen workers may become members of trade unions.

“However, if they intend to hold positions in the union, they must obtain an exemption from the Minister of Human Resources,” he said.

He added that, as of the third quarter of 2025, 28,564 foreign workers had joined 20 trade unions nationwide. — Bernama