KANGAR, March 9 — The Perlis State Government today announced a special financial aid of RM1,500 to civil servants in the state in view of Aidilfitri, to be paid on March 13.

Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said the special financial assistance is expected to boost the morale and work performance of the state’s civil servants, while encouraging them to continue serving and contributing to the people of Perlis.

“I hope that this contribution will, to some extent, help ease your financial burden in celebrating the upcoming Aidilfitri,” he said at the monthly assembly of the state government administration here. — Bernama