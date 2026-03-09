KOTA BHARU, March 9 — The General Operations Force (GOF), with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), has tightened security along the Sungai Golok border in Rantau Panjang as water levels drop due to the dry season.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the move was aimed at preventing smuggling of drugs and firearms as smugglers could take advantage of the current geographical conditions.

He said the number of personnel deployed has been maintained, while intelligence operations have been intensified, with two drones from the Police Air Wing and the Home Ministry used to monitor the border daily.

“So far, no large-scale smuggling attempts into Kelantan have been detected.

“However, yesterday Thai authorities seized about 500 kilogrammes of yaba pills on their side of the border, believed to be destined for Kelantan using courier service tactics,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan aid baskets to 60 asnaf and single mothers here today

Mohd Yusoff said this when asked about the situation at Sungai Golok, where water levels have dropped due to the dry weather in Kelantan. — Bernama