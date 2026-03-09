KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid his last respects and joined hundreds of mourners in performing the funeral prayers for Royal Professor Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas, a leading thinker in contemporary Islamic civilisation, at Masjid al-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at 11.25 am, was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Selangor Exco for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi, and former Foreign Minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

The funeral prayers were led by the scholar’s son, Datuk Dr Syed Ali Tawfik Al-Attas.

Also present was Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Speaking to reporters, Anwar recalled personally knowing and collaborating with Syed Muhammad Naquib on several scholarly works during his time leading the Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), including publishing seminal works such as Islam and Secularism and Islam Dalam Sejarah Kebudayaan Melayu.

“His contributions were invaluable. Even during ABIM, we took him across Malaysia to share his knowledge.

“Later, he continued to make significant contributions at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), and the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC).

“His passing is a profound loss for the nation and the world,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister also said that the government received hundreds of condolence messages from leaders and academics abroad, including from Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan.

He noted that the title of Royal Professor, bestowed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in October 2024, recognised Syed Muhammad Naquib’s outstanding contributions to Islamic education in Malaysia.

Only one other scholar, the late Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid, has received this honour, which was in 1978.

Born in Bogor, Indonesia, Syed Muhammad Naquib passed away at 6:47 pm yesterday at the age of 94.

He is survived by his wife Latifah Abdullah and four children: Sharifah Faizah Al-Attas, Datuk Dr Syed Ali Tawfik Al-Attas, Sharifah Shifa Al-Attas, and Syed Haidar Al-Attas.

He was later laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery. — Bernama