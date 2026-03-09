KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A woman and her adoptive father, who has 12 prior criminal records, are among four individuals arrested on suspicion of extorting a foreign national at Flat Haji Manan in Kluang, Johor, yesterday.

Kluang district police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh said the four suspects, aged between 24 and 50, were detained following a report received at 4.45am the day before, according to Berita Harian.

“When the arrests were made, the female suspect had posed as the wife of the second suspect, who has 12 criminal records. However, investigations found that the woman is actually his adopted daughter.

“Checks found that the woman has no prior record, but the third and fourth suspects have four and 10 past records respectively related to crime and drugs.

“The suspects have been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said in a statement.

In a separate case, Bahrin said an elderly man was among two individuals arrested for allegedly breaking into an office at the foothill of Mount Lambak here yesterday.

He said the two men, aged 40 and 50, were detained at 12.30am shortly after police received a report from a woman regarding the incident at 7.57pm last Friday.