KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang for winning the gold medal in the keirin event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series in Perth, Australia, yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar expressed hope that the rider, nicknamed ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, would continue to excel and bring more success to the country in upcoming tournaments.

Mohd Azizulhasni delivered a powerful ride in the event to edge past Matthew Richardson of Great Britain at the finish line, clocking 9.862 seconds, while the bronze medal went to home rider Leigh Hoffman. — Bernama