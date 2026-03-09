KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Kelantan government has simplified the process of verifying and registering marriages conducted in Thailand involving state residents to help safeguard the future of children from such unions, particularly in terms of education and official documentation.

State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and External Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud said several improvements to the procedures had been introduced by the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jaheaik) about three years ago.

He said the move aims to ease matters for couples who married in the neighbouring country so their marital status can be confirmed more quickly and in a more orderly manner, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“For marriages that have taken place in Thailand, the state government has adopted a case-by-case approach to facilitate the verification process.

“This is because we do not want it to affect the future of the children, including their schooling and education, as well as their official identification documents,” he told reporters while commenting on the issue of Kelantan residents marrying in Thailand.

Earlier, he attended the Kelantan State Information and Communications Secretariat (UPKN) grand iftar event with Kelantan media in Kota Bharu last night.

Mohd Asri said verification applications submitted to the religious department are usually resolved within one to two months.

However, he said the process depends on compliance with the procedures set by the authorities.

He stressed that the state government does not intend to encourage Kelantan residents to marry abroad, noting that marriage facilities in the state are already available and easily accessible.

On February 7, reports said Malaysians should think carefully before deciding to marry abroad, particularly in Thailand, as it may affect a child’s lineage status if the marriage is not registered in Malaysia.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said the issue is not new and that relevant religious agencies have implemented various initiatives to curb the practice.