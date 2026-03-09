SEREMBAN, March 9 — The Sewage Treatment Plant (LRK) at Taman Widuri Indah here, where a boy is believed to have fallen and drowned yesterday, has been decommissioned since 2015.

In a statement today, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd said when an LRK is decommissioned, the site is handed over to the relevant authorities for further management.

“As such, the site is no longer under IWK’s operation or maintenance. However, IWK will continue to cooperate with the authorities should any information be required.

“IWK also reminds the public to remain vigilant and not trespass into sewage treatment plant areas as they are restricted and hazardous zones,” read the statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that the 12-year-old boy was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into the facility while fishing with his two younger siblings.

IWK also extended its condolences and sympathies to the victim’s family during this difficult time. — Bernama